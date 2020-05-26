The Baytown Police Department holds an annual ceremony to honor those that have lost their life in the line of duty, but due to social distancing this year’s event was canceled.
While no service could be held, the Crime Prevention & Safety Committee members of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce could not let the year go by without honoring those lost in the line of duty and the very special Baytown Police Officers that strive to keep Baytown safe
“Community Resource Credit Union offered to provide lunch for the officers that are on patrol and at the wreath ceremony,” Rikki Wheeler, Executive Vice President at Baytown Chamber of Commerce, said.
Tina Martinez, Business Development at Community Resource and Wheeler discussed the ceremony and CRCU offered to provide the food. Others that helped in the effort were Capital Bank, Terry Sain, Chairman of the Crime Prevention & Safety Committee of the Baytown Chamber and Councilman Robert and Pam Hoskins. Officer Kenneth Hockless works tirelessly each year to provide a wonderful ceremony and should be thanked for his work this year, adapting to the necessary precautions.
