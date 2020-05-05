Showbiz Cinema will reopen doors in its Baytown theater on May 18.
Theaters were included with restaurants and retail in the first phase of opening with a limit of 25 percent occupancy. Rather than open Friday, which was the first eligible day, Showbiz’s employees returned from furlough Monday and began with employees learning new safety protocol and putting new practices into place.
The theater plans on reopening with older cinema favorites and classics at a reduced price.
“What we are going to do, in speaking with studios and smaller distributors, is show classics, much-beloved light stuff, musicals, comedy family films,” Jeremy Devine, Showbiz Cinemas Vice President of Marketing and Film, said.
He added the reduced prices would allow people to come in under safe circumstances and enjoy a movie on the big screen.
“We are only showing older films and will only be selling 25 percent of the tickets in any theater. It becomes very easy to create a situation where people are 6-feet away and it there is a groundswell of interest, like seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark on the big screen for the first time, we can open additional auditoriums,” Devine said.
Devine said some of the movies considered include Grease, Dirty Dancing, Momma Mia, Selena, Footloose, the Harry Potter movies, some animated films, ET, Back to the Future, Space Jam and the Goonies to name a few.
Showbiz will open its concession but will curtail its menu to favorites to start off. It will also keep bowling and the arcade closed.
All staff will be required to wear masks and gloves during the reopening. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the building and every seat and surface will be disinfected between shows with a deeper cleaning at the end of the evening.
Employees will have their temperature taken before each shift as well.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask in the building. They can remove their mask during the movie, especially to enjoy concession fare, but must wear it going to common areas such as the restroom and leaving the theater.
Social distancing practices will be employed in concession lines and restroom. There will be spacing in the movie theater although families and couples who live together will be allowed to sit together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.