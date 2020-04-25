Evading
A man reportedly ran from police while he was being questioned after a complaint that he was knocking on doors asking for money in the 100 block of Travis Street about 4 p.m. Thursday.
After a struggle that included the use of a Taser, the man was arrested and found to have given officers a fictitious name.
The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Enrique Navar of Baytown, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for evading arrest. He was jailed on that and new charges of evading arrest
Burglaries
• Property worth about $900 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Thursday morning.
• A home was reported burglarized in the 4100 block of Krystal Court during the day Thursday.
• A home was reported burglarized in the 1100 block of Cherry Street Thursday.
• Electronics were reported stolen in the 4200 block of North Main Street Tuesday night.
• A business was reported burglarized in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue shortly after midnight Thursday.
• A business was reported burglarized in the 2600 block of West Main Street about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
Thefts
• An attempted theft of a truck was reported in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Wednesday night.
• Heavy construction equipment was reported stolen in the 1300 block of South Business 146 Wednesday night.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 500 block of Massey Tompkins Road Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2900 block of West Baker Road Wednesday night.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive Thursday.
• A box trailer was reported stolen in the 3800 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• A man reported a pair of shoes stolen from him in the 200 block of Lee Drive about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• An iPhone and money were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Virginia Street Tuesday night.
• Money was reported stolen from an unattended cash register at a business in the 1700 block of Garth Road about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects were two Hispanic men wearing surgical masks who left in a newer model which Chevrolet Malibu.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Alford Avenue about 1 a.m. Thursday.
