McNair hosts 78th annual Juneteenth parade

The annual McNair Juneteenth parade may have been one of the bigger such parades in a few decades, according to organizers.
The Juneteenth parade has been held in McNair since 1942.
Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia noted this parade took longer than maybe expected, but that was a good thing.
“That just means there were more people along the route,” Garcia said. “The celebration is an important one. It’s a time to bring the community together and it’s nice to see the diversity of people along the route. Here in McNair, it’s a great place to have this Juneteenth parade.
“It’s time to celebrate our past, but also look forward to our future.”
Event organizer Karen Thomas and one of the Juneteenth committee members said the parade was a success.
“McNair is a small community, but with all the surrounding communities, everybody came together, and it was good: I am happy,” Thomas said. “It was probably the biggest we’ve had since probably the 80s. That was my thing when I was a little girl and Juneteenth in McNair was a big thing. Everyone grew up and went away, but they knew it was a time to get back home and celebrate together.”
Thomas added the turnout was probably inflated in number thanks in large part to the recent acceleration of racial discord in the country.
“Just because of everything that’s going on in the world and wanting to support one another,” Thomas said. “They wanted to come together and say, ‘we’re here.’”
There were also voting booths along the parade route.
“This was different and a lot of people in the community that wanted to come together and help people because the November election is really important,” Thomas said.
Baytown Councilman Charles Johnson walked the entire parade and grew up in McNair.
“Anytime we have an opportunity to participant, that’s what we will do,” Johnson said. “Anytime you can give back to the community and I am going to be sure to walk it because I want to be able to have contact to with the people that helped mold me into the man that I am.”
The recent social-political climate calls for a strong unification and Johnson noted the turnout to the parade from various entities. He cited representation from such as the city board of regents, Goose Creek CISD, constable Sherman Eagleton and Garcia.
“The Grand Marshalls were 2020 graduates,” Johnson said. “It says that they realize how important this day is to our community. For them to show up and let the community know that this day means something to them, we can only expect great things to take place in the coming years.”
Local law enforcement was pleased with the decorum of the entire event.
“We are happy to be out here serving the community,” LT. Earl Dean of the Harris County Sheriff’s Department said. “We are very appreciative of a community showing support for law enforcement, especially in times like these. It was very well organized, and the people came together in the spirt of community and harmony.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.