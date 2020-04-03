With the most significant week of the Christian year beginning Sunday, the Texas Attorney General’s Office issued guidelines in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tuesday executive order that included “religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship” as essential services.
While far from a blanket exemption from rules imposed on other activities, the governor’s order and the attorney general’s guidance appear to be less stringent than the stated Harris County guidelines.
On Thursday, Chambers County Emergency Management clarified that county’s policies to indicate they are in line with instructions from the governor and the attorney general.
The Harris County office of Emergency Management and the Harris County Judge’s Office did not respond to requests for clarification about Harris County Guidelines. The office of Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia directed questions to the County Judge’s office.
Rules from the attorney general specifically allow “drive-in” worship services to be held in parking lots, as long as every other space is vacant so that cars are not too close to each other. In introducing the order, Abbott specified that each car may contain only the members of a single household.
Guidance from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo does not address drive-in services, but says, “Religious and worship services may only be provided by video and teleconference.” It also says “Faith leaders may minister and counsel in individual settings, so long as social distance protocols are followed.”
The Attorney General’s guidance says, “Houses of worship must, whenever possible, conduct their activities from home or through remote audio or video services.”
It further encourages houses of worship to work with counties and cities to determine the appropriate strategies based on the local rate of spread. In case of a community with substantial spread of the virus, it recommends that houses of worship in that community should cancel all in-person gatherings of any size.
With lesser spread, it directs the use of social distancing measure with any gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people.
A statement from the Attorney General’s guidance repeated in the Chambers County guidelines says, “For example, a church may hold Easter services in its parking lot, with attendees remaining in their cars (windows down), parked in every other parking spot, with the minister using amplification to preach. Or because Executive Order GA 14 permits drive-thrus to operate, then a house of worship may, according to their faith practices, provide communion or a blessing through a similar drive-up service. Or pastors with smaller congregations may consider conducting multiple services of 10 people or fewer in their sanctuaries, so long as they maintain appropriate social distancing, properly sanitize the building between each service, and provide hand sanitizer.”
