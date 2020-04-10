With the coronavirus pandemic firmly entrenched in American society and the city and surrounding areas of Baytown has seen plenty of stress on multiple resources.
One of the biggest and more important are the grocery stores that provide the basic necessities of food, water and key housing goods such as cleaning materials and more.
For local stores from Kroger, H-E-B, Walmart, Food Town and Joe V’s, they are handling the press of the public in their own ways to limit the spread of COVID-19 and also make shopping a bit less intense.
H-E-B (and Joe V’s Smart Shop)
H-E-B and Favor Delivery have expanded service to support shoppers.
Favor has doubled its delivery coverage area statewide to give more shoppers access to on-demand delivery from restaurants and stores, and to support more seniors via the H-E-B & Favor Senior Support Program.
In rapid response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Favor — whose most recent statewide expansion included adding 40 new Texas markets over the course of 12 months — has just launched 75 new Texas markets within an accelerated one-week timeframe, as well as expanded its delivery areas in its existing markets.
With this expansion, H-E-B & Favor’s Senior Support Program, which provides seniors with a step-by-step process for ordering groceries for delivery, will now be available to seniors (60+) from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s store in Texas.
H-E-B and Favor launched this effort on March 20, as an affordable and safe shopping solution that allows seniors to receive same-day, contactless deliveries of groceries and essentials, while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home.
KROGER
Due to increased demand, shoppers may experience longer wait times, limited inventory, limited pickup time slots or delayed deliveries.
In the meantime, Kroger encourages shoppers to try its free pickup service at local stores.
In addition, Kroger is implementing:
Customer Capacity Limits
They will limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.
Easter Sunday Hours
Kroger will close early on Easter this Sunday to provide its associates with more time to rest and be with their families.
Holiday operating hours will vary by location and market.
Cleaning and Disinfecting
All stores are following enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols that includes cleaning commonly used areas and wiping down equipment and high-touch surfaces.
Protective Barriers
They are installing protective barriers at check lanes and pharmacy counters (as well as The Little Clinic and Starbucks) to protect both customers and associates.
Social Distancing
Shopper may notice signage or floor markers at some locations that encourage proper physical distance between shoppers.
Piloting One-Way Aisles in Select Markets
The Kroger Family of Companies has started to test one-way aisles in select markets to determine its effectiveness as a measure to further support physical distancing.
Waived Prescription Delivery Fees
Pharmacies are temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier. To learn more about the options and availability, customers should contact their local pharmacy location.
WALMART
These stores opened a second door in our stores with multiple entrances to queue customers and further encourage social distancing.
They also have implemented moves for Walmart’s associates such as expanding paid leave policies, closing stores overnight for cleanings and restocking, installing sneeze guards and social distance markers in stores, beginning temperature checks; and starting to make gloves and masks available to associates who want them.
To promote health, safety and consistency for associates and customers during this time, Walmart is also:
Regulating Store Entry
Stores now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.
Shopping Inside the Store
Walmart is instituting one-way movement through the aisles next week in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.
Signage will be placed inside stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.
FOOD TOWN
Has continued with its abbreviated hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offering Senior Hours from 7 – 8 a.m. for those aged 65-and-up to shop in a less crowded environment.
A government-issued state ID or Texas driver’s license is required for authentication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.