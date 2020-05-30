Harris County’s two large testing sites for COVID-19 are moving to new locations, so today is the final day of testing at the site at Stallworth Stadium.
When they reopen Tuesday, the east Harris County location will be at the San Jacinto College Central Campus at 8060 Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
The county also operates four mobile testing sites which change location weekly. The closest site for the Baytown area next week will be at La Porte High School at 301 E. Fairmont Parkway.
For all of the sites, you must first take the self-assessment either online at readyharris.org or by phone at 832-927-7575. When you take your assessment you can get a testing time at the site of your choice.
Report
Harris County Public Health has reported 12,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 7,006 cases are active and 4,775 people have recovered. Another 228 people have died.
The county has confirmed 116 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. Of those, 39 cases are active, 70 people have recovered and seven people have died.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, there have been eight confirmed cases. Two cases are active, five people have recovered and one person has died. In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, there have been 36 confirmed cases. Of those, 11 are active and 25 people have recovered; none have died.
Chambers County has confirmed 67 cases. Of those, 57 have recovered and no one has died. Most of the cases, 50, have been in west Chambers County, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 61,006 cases. Of those an estimated 19,312 cases are active, 40,068 people have recovered and another 1,626 people have died.
