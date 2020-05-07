Gov. Greg Abbott said salons and barbershops are now on the list to reopen Friday along with other retail stores, some of which are still operating under strict social-distancing guidelines.
Abbott said hair salons and barbershops could reopen Friday as long as those shops adhere to social-distancing requirements. Hairstylists are to work on one customer at a time. Gyms are supposed to reopen May 18, but only at 25% capacity and with showers and locker rooms remaining closed.
Many shops intend to follow those requirements, such as the Eagles’ Nest Barber Shop at 9855 Eagle Drive No. 5, Baytown. The owner, Schane Niemann, said the shop will open at 9 a.m. Friday.
“My phone has been going crazy since they announced it yesterday,” Niemann said. “We are expecting to be very busy.”
Niemann said the barber seats had been placed six feet apart to comply with social distancing.
“People can come up, and there will be a (phone) number on the door,” he said. “People will text that number, wait in the vehicles, and that will put them in line to get a haircut. There is no contact with people on the outside, so people can come in, and text us if they want a specific barber. Only one barber per client is allowed. We will be wearing gloves and masks.”
Niemann said it was no trouble at all to move his chairs within social-distancing boundaries since they were already that far apart.
“I was lucky there,” he said.
Niemann added his workers are sterilizing all equipment.
Other barbershops and salons are anticipating reopening as well, such as the Trophy Barbershop on East Texas Avenue. On its Facebook account, it was announced the historic barbershop will reopen Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the Haute Stuff Boutique on Massey Tompkins, co-owner and manager Ashton Kitchen said customers will have to wait just a bit longer before the store reopens for in-person customers.
“I still have major construction going on,” Kitchen said. “I am missing my whole front wall and having windows replaced, so it may be another week or two before we reopen. But local pickup, shipping, curbside business is still going great.”
Initially, hair salons and barbershops should only offer services that are less time-consuming and complex, like haircuts and shaves.
Work stations at hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons must be at least 6 feet apart and must be fully sanitized after each customer visit.
All beauty services should use disposable supplies when possible. Any nondisposable supplies must be fully sanitized between customers.
The governor’s task force advises shops to screen all workers and customers at the door for temperature and symptoms. Customers are required to wash their hands upon entrance. Shops should have a wash station, offer disposable towels and have a touchless trash can.
Workers can refuse to serve anybody they suspect to be sick or contagious.
Everyone in the shop is recommended to wear a face mask or face covering. The only exceptions are customers getting a service, like a shave, where their faces have to be visible. Customers should have their masks on immediately before and after the service.
Some of the bigger retail stores are also starting to reopen. Macy’s reopened Monday to customers in the Houston area, including Baytown.
Dione Martin, JCPenney’s spokeswoman, said a round of area stores will reopen Wednesday, but Baytown is not on the list.
“We do have other stores near Houston opening, but not Baytown,” Martin said. “So, if it not on the list, it is not reopening yet. And I am not sure when the Baytown store will reopen. It is a gradual phased approach, so it will take some time to get them up and running again.”
Last Friday, the governor allowed some other businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to reopen with limited occupancy.
More reopenings — gyms, nonessential manufacturers and offices — are set for May 18. Last week, Abbott promised that bars would also be opened soon. However, on Tuesday, he stopped short of putting a date on allowing bars to reopen because experts are still figuring out how to do so safely.
Abbott has said he is aware that cases could mount as Texas begins reopening, and said surge teams will be dispatched to jump on any new hot spots. “If infections get out of control we will be able to quickly respond to it,” he said.
