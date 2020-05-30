More than 45 residents in Chambers County have filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas, alleging the design of a local highway has caused repeated flooding of thousands of acres of property, including their homes and businesses.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in District Court in Chambers County, the state’s decision to install a solid concrete traffic barrier across the highway’s median causes flooding on properties along the north side of Interstate 10. While the lawsuit recognizes the median protects driver safety, the plaintiffs point out Texas transportation engineers elected to use a type of barrier that retains water upstream rather than letting the water flow downstream.
Daniel Charest of Burns Charest LLP, attorney for the property owners, said the state “knowingly and intentionally” put a dam in the middle of a highway that runs across natural watercourses.
“By design, the properties on the north side of I-10 are sacrificed, so a portion of highway on the south side could remain open. While the structure serves public purposes, like maintaining access and enhancing public safety, both the state and federal constitutions preclude the state from forcing a few individuals to bear the burden of providing those public benefits without just compensation,” Charest said.
Charest said the flooding happened during both Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Imelda.
“The changes to the highway were done prior to Harvey,” Charest said. “We are talking about houses that had been in families for generations, and they had never flooded before. After the highway was built, they flooded in Harvey and had the exact same water line in Imelda. The water line it flooded to was to the height of the medium where the Texas Department of Transportation held the water back. It flooded homes, farms, ranchers lost cattle, people lost possessions in homes and lost crops. Everyone that has property there was affected in one way or another.”
Charest added it is a multi-million-dollar case.
“We just filed the petition (Tuesday), so it has just begun,” he said. “The I-10 highway has been there for quite a while. The most recent development by TxDOT has increased the height of the highway, added a solid barrier and made the median higher. Between the two, it eliminated the ability in conditions of high rain for the water to pass from north to south across the highway. It turns the highway into a dam that retains the water on the north side.”
Richie Devillier of Winnie, who owns 900 acres of land affected by the floods, is one of the cases’ leading plaintiffs.
“As a result of the storms, Harvey and Imelda, we have out of our home longer than we have been in our home for the last three years,” Devillier said. “We are the fourth generation on this land. And every bit of our property was underwater because of that barrier. It equates to 23-inches of water on my home every time it floods.”
Devillier said the barrier goes across Chambers County and spills over into Jefferson and even Orange counties, although it is not solid all the way.
“What they did in front of my property they did in the 1990s up until about 2000,” Devillier said. “They did this from the Trinity River to Winnie.”
Devillier said TxDOT started a new phase between Winnie and Beaumont. While doing so, Devillier said the workers bridged across where the bayous and gullies that drained off the property and supported it with concrete piling.
“When they renovated what they improved on the interstate, they widened it to three lanes on each side, and they filled in the center ditch and put 32-inches of concrete, grouted it and made it watertight for miles. They also raised up the roadbed an average of 12- to 18-inches. They made the highway go up to 18-inches taller and put 32-inches of concrete on top of it.”
Devillier said TxDOT is doubling down on new construction along I-10.
“They are doing the same thing, but now putting down 42-inches and then putting another foot of concrete on top of it,” he said.
Devillier said he lost cattle and horses as well as equipment in the floods.
“I had 1,500 rolls of hay that was a total loss,” he said. “And the fact we were out of our homes. We are not in a flood plain and never had water come up to our home before, so we do not have flood insurance. We never thought we would need it.”
Although there might be monetary compensation, Devillier said he wants the problem solved.
“It is a man-made problem, and man will fix it,” he said. “I will not move from my property, and I want to protect my kids’ heritage and the value to our property. The value of our property is the biggest issue. Interstate frontage should be worth a premium price, but now it has been underwater twice. Even if they opened it up and fixed the problem, you still cannot remove the stain of everyone having seen this. Why wouldn’t someone use this as leverage to get a reduced price? I would if I were buying it.”
Charest agreed the loss of the property value was huge for many people in the area.
“Chambers County was next in line for development as Houston has sprawled outward,” Charest said. “That land is now subject to flooding, and the value has plummeted.”
The next step in the case, according to Charest, is waiting for the state’s response or if they intend to move to dismiss.
“Then, it goes into discovery and then motion practice. We will get the case to trial as soon as we can,” Charest said. “I usually tell my clients to wait about a year and a half before we get to trial, but we are trying to push this as fast as we can.”
TxDOT was asked for comment but declined citing the pending litigation.
The lawsuit notes Texas courts, including the Texas Supreme Court, have ruled that the government must compensate private property owners for their losses suffered when the state chooses to provide a public benefit in situations like this. With the change in the law announced last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, this will be one of the first tests of the state’s liability to property owners under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.