Johnna Crianza has many great memories of her mother.
“It would take forever just to pick one,” Crianza said of her mother, Concetta Campione Fusco.
“She was the most loving woman. She always put us first. She would go without just to make sure we had.”
Crianza was raised with her mother in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She now resides in Baytown with her husband, Anthony. She lost her 22-year-old son, John Crianza, in 2015.
“We were poor, but never knew it,” she said.
Crianza said she remembered someone saying they would go with holes in their clothes just to give to their children.
“One day doing laundry, I noticed my mom’s clothes were old and blah, and her underwear had holes in them,” Crianza said. “ I said, ‘Mommy, I know why you have these holes in your clothes.’ And she, said why? I said to make sure mine don’t. She smiled, hugged me and cried. A mother’s love is forever, and she made me a good mother.”
Crianza said her mother was a true hero in her eyes.
“We may not have had a lot, but she took in so many of our friends to live with us,” Crianza said. “My brother from another mother, Jim Rossman, lived with us. We all worked, and my mom would make us dinner, put our names on the plates. She would buy bananas and tell us not to eat them because she got them for Jim. It was crazy at times, but she always did it. She worked so hard that when I was home from school, I would start dinner, set the table, and run her a bubble bath.”
Crianza said her mother and father were made for each other.
“They loved each other so much,” Crianza said. “My dad woke up one morning, and we were all at the table eating breakfast. My mom kissed him good morning and he looked grumpy. That wasn’t like him in the morning. My mom said to him, ‘Why do you seem angry?’ He said, ‘I had a dream you left me for the mailman.’ We couldn’t stop laughing.”
Crianza said her mother treated her father as a king.
“She would rub his feet or his head when he played on the couch, watching TV, or peal him fruit and feed it to him,” she said. “She would be trying meatballs and he would be singing to her in Italian.”
Crianza said her father died of a stroke, and her mother died four years later.
Still, Crianza said she has many good memories of her mother and of her father.
“There were so many good times,” she said.
