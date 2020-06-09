Friday’s march from Town Square to Bicentennial Park was, like the one the day before at the police station, peaceful and without incident, police said.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said, “The march Friday went very well; the group was able to voice their concerns and did it in a very peaceful manner, which we greatly appreciated.
“Chief [Keith] Dougherty participated in the march, which he was glad to be able to do, and there were no citations, no arrests and no intervention necessary on either day.”
In addition to addressing the concerns of police use of force that prompted worldwide demonstrations over the last several days, both Baytown protest marches highlighted two local cases.
The more serious case was the shooting death of a woman in May 2019 during an arrest that turned violent.
More than a year later, the officer involved remains limited to non-enforcement status and the District Attorney’s Office still had not concluded its investigation.
Baytown police also have not concluded their internal affairs review of the case.
Dorris said, “That particular investigation is pending the results of the District Attorney’s investigation and any litigation that may stem from that.”
In a recent case June 2 two men were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct-language after they stopped along with a friend to witness and video the arrest of another friend.
While neither was injured, one was knocked to the ground and the other pushed into the hood of his vehicle in a manner that many in the community considered to be excessive force.
In a social media post referring to the week’s protests, Mayor Brandon Capetillo said, “This week we also saw a video of an Arrest on June 2nd that is simply unacceptable.”
The officer involved is the subject of an internal affairs investigation.
