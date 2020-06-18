1 The City of Baytown is set throwing a party with Bag of Donuts which promises to be a bundle of fun. The Party on the Peninsula will be from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Baytown Nature Center. There will be food and adult beverages (yea for margaritas) available for purchase as Baytown Parks and Recreation practices social distancing. That includes free masks and access to a social distancing zone as space permits. Tickets for the event are $20 per person and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/POTP-BNC. Tickets are limited.
2 Juneteenth will be celebrated in McNair Saturday with any and everyone invited to attend in a holiday parade. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with the parade lineup at Jones Road and Richard Street at 9 a.m. Those participating are encouraged to decorate their floats, cars, trucks and motorcycles drawing inspiration from events in the country and city with a goal of unity and having fun. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a party in the park this year.
3 Its hurricane season and any amount of education gained can be useful down the road. The Mont Belvieu Fire Department’s Emergency Management team will host a workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m., this evening at Eagle Pointe Club Pavilion. The event can be attended in person or online. A medical screening will be required to attend the event. To attend online, visit https://www.montbelvieu.net/calendar.aspx for information.
4 The City of Mont Belvieu will host a night of fun for the entire family at Rock the Park as Blue Water Highway performs. The event is free to the public and features a soulful band that offers harmonies and a nice laid back sound from Lake Jackson. It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at 10900 Eagle Drive.
5 The stars will come out in Mont Belvieu Saturday night as the city hosts Movie Under the Stars in City Park. Teen Beach Movie 2 has been selected as the feature. Marlie and Knox Shaved Ice will be available for sale. Families can sit together but are asked to keep six feet of space between other groups. The movie starts at dusk at the amphitheater and boardwalk in the park at 10900 Eagle Drive.
