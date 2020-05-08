05.08.20.fleming.covid roundup
Harris County Public Health reported Thursday there have been 7,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those 4,444 are active, 2,779 people have recovered and 154 people have died.
There have been 87 confirmed cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. There have been six confirmed cases in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 25 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
Chambers County has confirmed 47 cases, with 39 of those recovered and one hospitalized. There have been no reported deaths. Most of the cases, 34, have been in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Department of State Health Services reports 35,390 cases, with 1,750 people currently in the hospital. Of those, an estimated 18,440 have recovered, 15,977 cases are active and 973 people have died.
