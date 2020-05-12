Although going out nowadays means you have to contend with social distancing, more businesses are unlocking their doors and welcoming people back after COVID-19 shuttered the doors of most companies.
One popular Baytown restaurant opened back up Monday after being closed since April 3 – Rooster’s on Texas Avenue.
Dell Cox, owner of Rooster’s, said his restaurant is obeying the 25% rule set up in Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration to Reopen Texas. All employees are wearing gloves and masks, and some of the dining area is closed off for now. But you can still enjoy a delicious Rooster’s meal just like always.
“We should’ve been stayed open from the beginning,” Cox said. “We could have social distanced before. They made it hard on a lot of people, and I think we could have done it ourselves. They could’ve just had restaurants go to 25%, and that would have made it easier.”
Cox decided to close the restaurant after some of the employees had concerns over catching the dreaded virus.
“And it just became where we were staying open and getting a $10 order and so on,” Cox said. “We had a lot of people, but they were not spending much money. But with the economy the way it is now, who has the money?”
Cox said business has been steady, but he expects things to pick up soon.
“Right now, I think the public is still scared,” he said. “Hopefully, people will get more comfortable getting out. But we’re feeling good, and it is getting better every day.”
During the time Rooster’s was closed, Cox said the phone constantly rang from people asking when they would re-open.
“We felt we had to get opened back up,” Cox said.
Rooster’s is serving food on paper plates, with paper cups and plastic utensils for the time being.
Some barbershops are continuing to re-open as well. The Fresh to Death Gentlemen’s Grooming Club at 2121 W. Baker Road has re-opened, and the customers keep coming, according to co-owner Katy Vojacek.
“Things are really good, and we are crazy busy,” Vojacek said. “We are doing social distancing as much as we can. Some are having to wait outside until it is their turn. But it has been very steady.”
Vojacek said they are happy with Abbott moving ahead to Reopen Texas.
“We are glad to back in business again,” she said. “Some people just want their hair cut and do not want to deal with special distancing, but we are accommodating. We are very excited about Gov. Abbott re-opening businesses. We thought we were going to be closed until the 15th, so we are even more excited to be open now.”
Vojacek said the best thing customers can do now is call ahead to make an appointment.
“That way, we can keep doing the social distancing as much as we can instead of them coming in and finding our we are all booked up,” Vojacek said.
Some other barbershops and salons are working on reopening. Both the Baytown Garth Road and Highway 146 Sports Clips shops are open, although making an appointment online is strongly encouraged.
Dana Dussing-Berry, Sports Clips spokeswoman, said all of its stores are working on reopening policies and procedures since the start of the shutdown.
“In addition to the Sport Clips Clean Certification procedures, all locations in Texas are following the guidelines under the Executive Order to Expand Openings of Certain Businesses and Activities as issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 5,” Dussing-Berry said.
For detailed information regarding the new Sport Clips Clean Certification that will be in place in all locations, visit https://www.sportclips.com/about-us/team-member-and-client-safety.
Burlington stores are re-opening in Houston Friday along with the Baytown store, located at 6515 Garth Road. The store is also offering 50% off the entire store. Merchandise is already 60% marked off the retailer’s price, a press release about the store re-opening stated.
The Garth Road Burlington store will open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
