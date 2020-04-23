The Baytown Sun
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday said the distress call that led to a search of Cedar Bayou is still classified as a suspended search, with no more information about who the call came from.
Someone contacted the Coast Guard by radio Monday night and reported a pleasure craft with seven people on board taking on water on Cedar Bayou west of the Highway 146 bridge.
A search by the Coast Guard, assisted by Baytown firefighters and police, did not find any evidence of the vessel Monday night or Tuesday morning, and the search was called off about noon. Crews had searched by helicopter and boat for any sign of vessel or those aboard but found nothing, the agency said.
