Domestic abuse is something that Chambers County wants to take head onover the next year.
Both it and Hardin County have pledged to take place in a year-long domestic violence training program as teams of prosecutors, law enforcement, and advocates—have been accepted into this program because they recognized the urgent need to increase justice for domestic violence victims while holding offenders accountable, according to a press release by The Institute for Coordinated Community Response (ICCR) who will lead the program.
“The District Attorney’s Office was motivated to join this project because District Attorney Cheryl Lieck has always been one to try innovative approaches to fight domestic violence in our communities,” Assistant Chambers County District Attorney, Eric Carcerano said. “Over her term as District Attorney, she applied for and received several grants under the Violence Against Women Act to help fight domestic violence and formed community partnerships with agencies and businesses to help train law enforcement and work with victims and survivors.”
It is particularly timely with the increase in domestic abuse attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and people staying home.
“Covid-19 has impacted every part of lives from our work schedules to court dates to social distancing,” Carcerano said. “However, it has made us more resilient in our pursuit of justice for victims. We have had to shift to email, e-filing and zoom hearings, but I think we have still managed to provide the services for our victims and established stronger partnerships.”
Any members of the surrounding community invested in ending the epidemic of domestic violence are encouraged to attend webinars and trainings free of charge.
For Chambers County it’s about getting to all areas of the problem.
“The District Attorney and Sheriff has always been people to look at the big picture and try and find innovative long term solutions to the problems in our community whether that means going to Austin to pass new legislation or taking part in programs to help train our officers and community,” Carcerano said. “This program is very important to us because it gives us the opportunity to view the investigation and prosecution of domestic violence cases with a fresh set of eyes. Working together as a group we can find the transition points in the system where sometimes the system fails and makes those adjustments that lead to a greater understanding of the problems faced by victims, law enforcement, advocates and prosecution.”
