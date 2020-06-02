Kevin Bruce Olafson, the Baytown man charged with fatally shooting his brother Thursday, is now in the Harris County Jail with bond set at $100,000, charged with murder, a first-degree felony.
Olafson, 55, called police about 3:40 a.m. Thursday and reported he had just shot his brother at their home in the 100 block of Bluebill Bay in the Bay Oaks Harbor subdivision.
When police arrived, he met them in the front yard with his hands raised over his head.
He and his 54-year-old brother, Vincent Olafson, had reportedly spent most of the night drinking when the got into an altercation that led to Kevin Olafson getting his gun and firing multiple shots that hit his brother in the chest and torso.
The first-degree felony charge carries a potential punishment of five to 99 years in prison. It is not a capital charge, which could be punished by death or life without parole.
