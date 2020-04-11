While other large Texas counties have shared the number of cases confirmed with COVID-19 by ZIP code or municipality, Harris County Public Health only provides geographic information by quadrant.
Spokespersons for both the Harris County judge and HCPH said the reason was to protect patient privacy and due to legal requirements.
This week, though, HCPH director Dr. Umair Shah and County Judge Lina Hidalgo said those numbers had not been released because of gaps in reporting and would be made public soon. Neither had a specific date for when that would happen.
“The question that has come up over the last 24, 48 hours and even longer is around data,” Shah said. “The judge has shared additional data around demographics, especial related to our deaths in terms of ethnicity and race. We are committed to share as much information as we can as soon as we feel confident that that information does one of two things:
“One, that that information is cleaned up and meaningful and accurate and reliable. That’s what we’re doing with a lot of our data integrity work at the health department, and number two, we want to make sure that we are protecting the vacy of individuals and we recognize to balance that with the need to know and the real wanting to get information out to our community.”
Shah said not all information coming in to the county had full data on the patients involved.
He said that within a few days the department could be releasing data by location as well as by ethnicity or race.
Hidalgo reported Thursday that of the 34 deaths at that time confirmed by the City of Houston and Harris County there were an equal number of white and African American residents who had died (35.29% each). Another 20.59% were Hispanic, 2.94% Asian and 5.88% other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.