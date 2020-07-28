Down on Main Street joined about 800 bars in Texas for “Freedom Fest” to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to re-close bars. From left are bartenders Suzy Hutchins, Lacy Fabre, Sasha Reed and Autumn Black.
Down on Main Street Saloon joined an estimated 800 51% bars across Texas defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to shut down with a fundraiser Saturday night.
The statewide event, called Freedom Fest, was developed by a Fort Worth music venue owner named Chris Palone whose establishment was raided by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officers during a July 4 Tea Party Protest concert.
