Officials with the Baptist Child and Family Services headquartered in San Antonio are providing more information about three employees, and the children, at its Lynchburg facility. Harris County Public Health said Thursday three employees at the facility were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.
In a statement released by the BCFS public information officer, they said the 40 minors currently with their care have not exhibited symptoms or have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The facility’s PIO confirmed the HCPH’s announcement about three of its staff members having the virus.
“BCFS Health and Human Services have confirmed that three of its staff members at the residential-based care facility in Baytown, Texas, tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The staff members did not require hospitalization, are currently under isolation, and are receiving appropriate medical treatment. After contact tracing by our epidemiologist, it was determined that no residents of the facility had been exposed. All staff and residents will be monitored as a precaution, but again at this time, no residents have shown symptoms of any illness, and no confirmed cases of residents have been identified.”
The statement further said the facility officials will work closely with local entities to “ensure all protocols are being met and followed as appropriate.”
“As caregivers at this residential-based care facility, these employees are considered essential staff,” the PIO stated.
The confirmed cases include a 27-year-old man, identified as a transporter, a 31-year-old woman, said to be an assistant program director, and another man, said to be a 24-years-old administrator on duty.
“These staff members are residents of Houston,” the statement read. “Contact tracing identified that one staff member traveled to Cancun, Mexico, during a recent vacation and a second traveled to Washington State on business, and the third staff member, the potential source for exposure, was not determined. We can confirm the virus did not originate from a resident at the facility.”
The BCFS provided more details about where the three employees had traveled. The 27-year-old man had traveled to Seattle, Washington, according to the PIO’s statement, between March 17 and 18. On March 20, the man was sent home with a fever and referred to his primary care physician, and then test positive for COVID-19. He has been self-quarantined since March 20.
The 31-year-old woman was a staff member in Cancun, Mexico in early March. She was sent home sick with a possible sinus infection, saw her doctor, tested positive for the virus two days later and has also been self-quarantined since March 20.
The 24-year-old man’s last day at work was March 19, and since he has been self-quarantined after testing positive for the virus.
Martha Marquez, HCPH spokeswoman, said BCFS has its own doctors and medical staff. She explained why her department announced the three cases.
