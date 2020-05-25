The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close FM 3180 at Interstate 10 Friday, putting the busy north-south highway out of service for the summer.
A statement from TxDOT said the roadway will be blocked off Friday, and remain closed until early August, when temporary lanes will open in time for the beginning of the school year.
In the meantime, southbound traffic from Mont Belvieu will turn right onto the feeder road and U-turn at Highway 99. Northbound traffic heading into Mont Belvieu will turn right and U-turn at FM 565.
The detour is part of the construction project to flip the interchange of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 so that Interstate 10 will cross over, rather than under, the smaller road.
One span of the new overpass is well underway except for the spot now occupied by FM 3180. Once the road is closed, that span can be completed and all freeway traffic moved to the new overpass while the second span is built.
This is one of three projects affecting north-south mobility across the interstate in the Mont Belvieu area.
Highway 99/Grand Parkway will cross Interstate 10 when it is complete, providing a direct connection to the northeast and north parts of the greater Houston area.
FM 1409 is also being extended southward from Old River-Winfree and will cross Interstate 10 between FM 3180 and FM 565.
