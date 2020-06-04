Get your swimsuits ready – Baytown’s water parks are opening next week.
Calypso Cove will open on June 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning June 11, there will be two time-segments to choose from, seven days a week. The first segment is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second segment is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate for $5. Calypso Cove’s capacity will be capped at 50 individuals per time slot.
Pirates Bay Waterpark opens Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m. The waterpark will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The waterpark will also close daily between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The 50% capacity for this park will allow for 800 tickets to be sold per time slot. Summer segment tickets will only be available for purchase online at a rate of $15 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday.
Current season pass holders who want a refund or to transfer their passes to next season will need to do so by 10 a.m. June 11.
In addition, there are updated cooler and bag rules. No chairs, wagons, knives, alcohol, glass, or personal containers are permitted. Drinks brought into the park must be factory sealed and only one cooler per party will be permitted.
Each facility will be closed daily from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. during which time the park will be disinfected and sanitized. Also, social distancing will be implemented and there will be sanitation stations throughout the park.
For more, contact Pirates Bay at 281-422-1150.
