Although disappointed at the news schools will be closed for the rest of the school year, school district leaders say they are moving ahead.
Susan Passmore, Goose Creek CISD spokeswoman, said the district is working toward some type of plan to accommodate the seniors.
“We are working on a plan to recognize our seniors in a graduation ceremony of some type and to host proms for them at a later time after the order is lifted,” Passmore said. “Decisions will be made by the district and high school campus leadership teams.”
At Barbers Hill ISD, officials are working on plans for prom and graduation.
“Of course, we are following the governor’s order and not returning to school this year, but we will continue to educate our students via distance learning,” Jami Navarre, Barbers Hill ISD spokeswoman said.
Anahuac ISD has launched a survey asking parents to choose from one of four options for graduation. The survey, on the Anahuac ISD website, asks if parents would prefer a virtual ceremony on May 22 with photo opportunities or a virtual ceremony followed by a car parade. Also on the survey, parents are asked if they want a virtual ceremony on May 22 with a real ceremony to follow at a later date. The final option is to simply move the graduation date to another day.
Crosby ISD sent out a similar survey to parents in a letter.
Some concerned folks have started sites on social media such as Facebook, where people can “adopt” a senior. Members of the pages can choose one or two seniors and pledge to send them a card, a gift card, food, or something to let them know they are not forgotten and that you care.
For Goose Creek CISD, including seniors at all three high schools – Robert E. Lee High School, Ross S. Sterling High School and Goose Creek Memorial High School, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/222807555476611/.
For Barbers Hill ISD, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/2903651273004753/.
Similar pages can be found by using the search option and typing in “adopt a senior” on Facebook.
