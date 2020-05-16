The LyondellBasell Channelview Complex made a donation of 500 surplus protective overalls to the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. The items were excess supplies allocated for a turnaround at the complex. The unused personal protective gear was general purpose full body protective suits typically used for confined space entries. They are also ideal for a healthcare setting.
“With healthcare workers being in short supply of PPE, we felt this donation could go a long way in helping to protect those who are caring for the sick,” Chris Cain, LyondellBasell’s Channelview Complex site manager, said. “Rather than have them sit on a shelf, we were glad to send these items where they are needed the most. It’s important that we do all we can to support our healthcare workers during these times and this is one small way we hope to help.”
Hospital staff were appreciative of the gift.
“We are truly grateful for this donation of PPE,” said Laurie Terry, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Administrative Director, said. “We are blessed to have the support of companies like LyondellBasell who recognize the challenges our industry is facing and step up to lend a hand.”
