Goose Creek CISD will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for the four high schools this year due to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The events will take place during the dates and times originally scheduled and will include traditional aspects of graduation ceremonies as well as some creativity, such as allowing seniors to personalize the slides that will be shown as their names are announced.
IMPACT Early College High School’s virtual graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Virtual graduation ceremonies will be Saturday, May 23, for the other three high schools - Ross S. Sterling High School at 10 a.m., Goose Creek Memorial High School at 2:15 p.m. and Robert E. Lee High School at 6:30 p.m. The ceremonies will be streamed at www.gccisd.net.
“While this is not the way we planned to end the school year and celebrate our Class of 2020, I want them to know how proud we are of their accomplishments as well as of their resilience and understanding as they face the disappointment of not having the opportunity to participate in several of their rites of passage as seniors. As always, the safety of our students and their families, as well as that of our staff, is our top priority,” said Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent. “After meetings with principals and senior leadership teams and with input from students, we decided to take a creative approach to honoring our seniors with virtual ceremonies, senior videos, and yard signs to make graduation a positive experience they will remember.”
