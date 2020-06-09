A traffic stop in Wallisville resulted in an arrest of a Hankamer woman for multiple drug possession.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Deputy Cody Burk stopped a 2016 Nissan Sentra for traffic violations near the 807 eastbound mile marker of Interstate 10 in Wallisville.
Hawthorne said the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Lisa Elizabeth Lewis of Hankamer, had illegal drugs in plain view on the front seat. He said Burk performed a probable cause search of the vehicle and found about 46.365 grams of crack cocaine, 21.5 grams of methamphetamine, and a .380 pistol.
“While searching the vehicle, Deputy Burk began to feel ill and started to become dizzy after possibly being exposed to an opioid,” Hawthorne said.
Hawthorne said Lieutenant Ryan Warhola, along with the Department of Public Safety troopers, was on scene helping with the traffic stop while the vehicle was being searched.
“Lt. Warhola had to administer Narcan to Deputy Burk to try to reverse the effects of the exposure to the suspected opioid,” Hawthorne said. “EMS was called, and Burk was transported to the hospital.”
Deputies arrived on scene to secure the evidence, Hawthorne said.
Lewis was arrested on two counts of knowingly manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with the intent to transport the drugs measuring over a gram but less than 4 grams. Both are a first-degree felony. She was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
Hawthorne said Burk was in good condition after receiving care at the hospital.
Lewis has bonded out on bonds totaling $30,000.
