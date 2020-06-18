The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 2 wear cloth face coverings when leaving their homes, basing the recommendation on evidence that the coverings reduce the spread of the disease.
Harris County was one of several counties that required the use of masks until such requirements were prohibited by Gov. Greg Abbott.
In response to increasing infection rates, though, Bexar County
(San Antonio) has ordered that all businesses in the county must require customers and employees to wear face coverings.
Since the potential penalty is against businesses rather than individuals, Gov. Abbot has indicated it is allowable.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is reported to be considering a similar order.
The order for Bexar County, which includes the San Antonio area, takes affect Monday and businesses could face fines up to $1,000 for failing to comply.
Abbott, a Republican, has refused to order individuals to wear masks as part of his statewide orders, but said other local governments are free to do the same as Bexar County. The mayor of Austin said his city would.
In an interview with television station KWTX, Abbott said his previous state order would have allowed the move long ago, adding county officials had “finally figured that out.”
“We want to make sure individual liberty is not infringed upon by government and hence government cannot require individuals to wear masks,” Abbott said.
“Local governments can require stores and businesses to require masks .... They’ve always had the opportunity and ability. Just like they can require people to wear shoes and shirts, these businesses can require people to wear face masks,” Abbott said.
Abbott said under his statewide orders, no person can be jailed for not wearing a mask and local governments can’t force individuals wear one.
Small business advocates criticized the Bexar County measure as turning them into mask “police” and exposing them to legal liability if they don’t.
“Texas business owners are deeply concerned about the possibility of trial lawyers exploiting the pandemic for financial gain,” said Annie Spilman, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.
In May, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton lashed out at the cities of San Antonio, Dallas and Austin over what he called “unlawful” local orders that are tougher than restrictions prescribed by Abbott, and threatened lawsuits if the cities don’t back off.
But Texas has seen a spike in new cases and hospitalizations since then, and on Tuesday, nine mayors of some of Texas’ largest cities sent a bipartisan letter asking for the authority to enforce the use of face coverings.
Case reports
Harris County Public Health has confirmed 18,157 cases of COVID-19 through Wednesday, up from 17,282 cases two days earlier. There have been 298 deaths through Wednesday, up from 284 through Monday.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 204 confirmed cases through Wednesday, up from 175 just two days earlier. There were no new deaths reported, though. Seven Baytown residents have died of the disease.
The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had 14 confirmed cases through Wednesday, up from 10 through Monday. It has had one death.
The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has not had any deaths but has had 46 confirmed cases through Wednesday, up from 41 on Monday.
While the number of new cases can be influenced by wider testing, hospitalizations are not. Ten percent of the total beds in the Texas Medical Center were occupied by COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up from 8% just two days earlier.
Chambers County has reported 130 confirmed cases through Wednesday, up from 117 through Monday. Four people are hospitalized in the county, which has not had any COVID-19 deaths.
Most of the Chambers County cases, 96, have been in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, Texas again hit a new high in hospitalizations.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 96,335 cases statewide, with 2,062 fatalities through Wednesday. The comparable numbers Monday were 89,108 cases and 1,983 deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
