Shoes, running
Police responding to a disturbance in the 4600 block of Village Lane found that two women had argued when the resident accused another woman who had visited her apartment of stealing a pair of Nike Jordan shoes.
Officers contacted the other woman, identified as 28-year-old Andrea Boyd of La Porte, and found her to have the stolen shoes. She was left in the back of a patrol car when officers returned to speak with the victim.
When the officer returned, she was no longer in the car. Police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said she apparently slipped her handcuffs and fled but was soon spotted running on West Baker Road toward Decker Drive and taken back into custody.
She faces charges of felony theft and felony escape, Dorris said.
Seeing is believing
A 30-year-old Baytown woman was charged with misdemeanor assault family violence after she hit another woman in front of a police officer responding to a disturbance report.
Dorris said the woman, identified as Kaylia Dugat, struck the other woman in the back of the head as the victim opened the door for police.
Unlawful restraint
A woman told police about 7 p.m. Thursday that during an argument with her boyfriend he locked her into his car, leading her to have to jump out of the moving vehicle. She got injuries that required hospitalization. Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Kelly said the man has been charged with unlawful restraint.
Assaults
• A man reportedly pulled a knife on his daughter’s boyfriend during an altercation in the 2500 block of East James Avenue about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The father left after the argument and later crashed his car into a utility pole on North Alexander Drive. The boyfriend declined to file charges.
Burglaries
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3600 block of Decker Drive Wednesday night.
• A building was reported burglarized in the 4500 block of North Main Street about 4:15 a.m. Friday.
Thefts
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3000 block of Highway 146 about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• A large Hobart generator/welder was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5200 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 5100 block of Garth Road Wednesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2300 block of North Alexander Drive Thursday morning.
• A theft of $500 was reported in the 4900 block of Garth Road about noon Thursday.
• About $1,000 worth of property was reported stolen in the 3900 block of East Lindbergh Court Thursday.
