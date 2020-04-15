In response to the novel Coronavirus, United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County opened the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Funds will be distributed to local agencies that have a strong history of providing basic needs such as food, housing assistance with rent, mortgage and utility expenses, transportation to/from work, and medical expenses. “Based on our frequent discussions with local agencies, said Melissa Reabold, CEO, “they are already providing services above and beyond their normal programming.” This fund is separate from the annual fundraising effort that still needs your support.
The community impact committee, a well-established volunteer group, will review all fund requests and make recommendations to distribute the funds as quickly as possible. They will review applications on a rolling basis as long as money is available in the Emergency Fund. An announcement on how funds are distributed is expected within the next ten days.
The community is asked to help. In United Way language, to LIVE UNITED means getting involved and doing good. To LIVE UNITED is a challenge during this crisis as our world as we know it is shadowed in fear and worry and as unemployment, financial instability, and an increased need for food becomes the, hopefully temporary, norm. For over 70 years, United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County has been a key resource for the community during good times and bad, and we stand strong to continue during this unprecedented time as well. Because of the gracious investments of time, treasure and trust made by YOU, we will remain vigilant in meeting the needs of our community.
Donations can be made online at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/covid-19-emergency-fund.
For more information about your United Way, visit: www.unitedwaygbacc.org
