Barbers Hill ISD and the City of Mont Belvieu are pushing ahead with a May 2 election despite stay-at-home orders from the governor because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Greg Abbott said the coronavirus pandemic is not expected to peak in Texas until the end of April, and one epidemiologist thinks, “Texas is going to be the next hot spot.”
On the ballot for Barbers Hill is a $277.5 million bond referendum and two board positions. The city has three positions up, including for mayor.
If approved, the Barbers Hill bond would provide for the expansion of the Early Childhood Center to address growth in pre-K and kindergarten students. In addition, the bond funds will help add to the existing elementary school, both north and south.
Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole said there are solid reasons why the district is moving ahead with the election in May.
“Our unprecedented growth dictates that for the future safety of our students and staff, we have our May election if safely possible,” Poole said. “Barbers Hill is one of the fastest-growing districts in the Houston area, and we literally need to begin shoveling dirt the day after a successful election. We have already
received close to 300 absentee ballots from those that qualify, and we have the goal of a safe election that doesn’t place any person in harm’s way. Our board has also committed to no tax rate increase, and we hope for a voter turnout that is consistent with a typical Barbers Hill election.”
On March 18, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation to allow local governmental bodies the right to postpone May 2 elections until the general election Nov. 3.
Also, on the ballot are board president George Barrera, Position 3; incumbent Clint Pipes, Position 4, and Brandie Ybarra is challenging Pipes.
Mont Belvieu voters will be electing two council members and mayor. Not only is incumbent Mayor Nick Dixon seeking re-election, but Councilman Mike Pomykal is also running for another term for Position 1. Mickey Bertrand and Laurie Guidry are vying for Position 2 as incumbent Ricky Shelton has decided not to seek re-election.
Dixon has a mayoral challenger on the ballot, Kevin Yeager, a kindergarten teacher at Barbers Hill early Childhood Center. Yeager said on his Facebook page he has lived in Mont Belvieu since 2008 and has children attending Barbers Hill’s schools.
Brian Ligon, Mont Belvieu spokesman, said residents will still be able to vote in person while observing proper physical distancing
“But, we will also be suggesting that residents vote with an absentee ballot to ensure their vote and voice is heard during this difficult time,” Ligon said.
Heather Hawthorne, Chambers County clerk, said the school district is running the election and are following state election codes as normal.
“They are just renting our equipment,” Hawthorne said.
The difference is some added safeguards to make sure voters adhere to social distancing guidelines.
One of the safeguards is the addition of six-foot markers being placed on the floors of the center to physically remind voters of the social distancing guidelines. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will also be provided at both the entrance and exits of the polling site.
Voters can also use countertop screens at the polling location, which enhances separation between voters and poll workers. The clear, acrylic screens are 6-feet, 6-inches long and 3-feet tall and are made of aluminum.
Monitors will ensure no more than 10 people are in the polling area at one time. Poll workers will have personal protective equipment such as N95 masks and gloves.
Pool workers will distribute a disposable stylus to voters for use on the voting screen, which they will take with them once they exit the polling location. In addition, each voting device will be cleaned with alcohol-based wipes after each voter casts a ballot.
For voters with disabilities, or those that cannot enter the polling location for whatever reason, curbside voting is available.
Ligon said the city will place more information on its website and Facebook page, including how to apply for and receive an absentee ballot before the April 20 deadline. The website is www.montbelvieu.net, and the city’s Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/cityofmontbelvieu.
Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 through April 28. On April 21 and 28, 12-hour voting is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Both early voting and Election Day voting for all precincts are being held at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center on the Barbers Hill ISD complex, 9600 Eagle Drive. All registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.
