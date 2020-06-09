The kindergarten class at St. Joseph Regional Catholic School has decided to do more for others than itself.
The class gathered enough money to help celebrate their graduation this spring – gaps and gowns, food and decoration – but had money left over due to the COVID-19 pandemic quashing such events and teacher Regina Monnat asked the class how they wanted to use that money.
They said a donation to a good cause: helping animals.
“They wanted to give it to an animal facility,” Monnat said.
Monnat spoke to one of the parents – Kelly Samora – whose family has given to animal shelters before and they threw suggestions around on where to spend the money – over a hundred dollars.
“All the other parents were OK with that,” Monnat said. “This was the money we were going to use toward decorations and things, and we were like, ‘what are we going to do with it?’ Everyone wanted it to go toward a good use.”
This is Monnat’s 11th year as a kindergarten teacher and she says the recent run of classes seems to have a large amount of compassion.
“Most of these kids have animals and know how much it takes to raise one and the work it takes,” Monnat said. “They just like helping. Even in previous years, they will pick up trash outside and want to help. They like to help.”
It was Roman Samora, Kelly’s St. Joseph’s kindergarten-aged son, who said to go with the animals.
“I just want to show love to God and help all the animals,” Roman said. “I have a little cat that is having babies in a box and I have a big cat. I have too many things and I want to give some of our money for those who don’t have a lot.”
Roman said most of the other kids he has spoken to agree with the move.
Roman also has a dog and a guinea pig.
The current pandemic has caused plenty of hardships during these past few months and Roman’s mother thought the act of these children was another shining light.
“This has been hard on them all,” Kelly Samora said. “As parents, we were touched by the idea of the students wanting to show service to others rather than keeping the money for themselves.”
