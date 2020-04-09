Because of the coronavirus pandemic and its negative effects on the economy, The Baytown Sun is cutting two editions from its publishing frequency.
Beginning today, The Sun will print and deliver copies only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and an expanded “Weekend Edition” delivered on Saturday mornings.
We do not take these actions lightly. Our goal is to ensure we weather the difficult days ahead and emerge stronger together with opportunities to grow our business when the pandemic passes.
We truly hope the reduction in frequency is temporary, but The Sun might not return to five-day printing immediately after the crisis abides. As we are able, we look forward to re-introducing print days.
The Sun will continue to publish your local news daily through our digital edition at www.baytownsun.com.
Additionally, The Sun has dropped the pay wall at www.baytownsun.com, so everyone can get the news they need during this crisis. Students and parents teaching from home now have full access to the online newspaper for current events. This is part of our Newspapers in Education program that is supported by area businesses.
For those of you who enjoy crossword and other puzzles, you will now get two per day, so you will not miss any daily puzzles. They are just combined into three editions per week. We know how important these are for you, because you tell us. Please continue your feedback.
The Baytown Sun has covered local news for 100 years — through world wars, hurricanes, floods and now a global pandemic. We will get through this.
In these challenging times, your commitment to our newspaper allows us to keep covering our community as it faces one of the most difficult periods we’ve ever experienced.
We are proud to serve this community and proud to have your support.
Trust us that whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there for you.
If you have suggestions for improving what we do, please do not hesitate to contact me. And, be sure to like us on Facebook, and follow us on twitter and instagram.
Thank you and be well.
Carol Skewes is the publisher of The Baytown Sun. She can be reached at carol.skewes@baytownsun.com or 281-422-8302.
