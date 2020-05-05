COVID-19 did not prevent voters from turning out for the Barbers Hill ISD/City of Mont Belvieu joint election to pass a multi-million-dollar bond and elect board members and city councilmembers, including the mayor.
Voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the $277.5 million bond referendum, considered to be the biggest item on the ballot. The bond will provide funds for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, additions to the existing elementary schools, and district-wide safety and security initiatives. There were 225 votes in favor of the bond during early voting with 48 against. During Election Day, voters cast 1,355 votes in favor of it while 199 said no. Overall, the bond received 1,580 yes votes and 247 no votes.
Dr. Greg Poole, Barbers Hill ISD superintendent, was thrilled over the news of the bond’s passing.
“Those who want to understand the secret to our state leading success need look no farther than this election,” Poole said. “Our bond was two-and-a-half times as big as the previous largest, was held in the midst of a pandemic, had ballot language we were mandated to use that is misleading, and faced politically motivated opposition, and the results? A record 87% approval and a turnout two-and-a-half times as large as our previous election. Our community believes in what we are doing, and we believe in our community.”
Poole expressed dismay over the use of ballot language that mentions a tax increase associated with the bond.
“It is shameful that we were forced to use ballot language that states, ‘This is a tax increase,’ when in fact we have not raised our tax rate in three previous bonds and will actually lower our tax rate,” Poole said. “I have yet to hear a satisfactory reason for why we are required to state a falsehood in the ballot language. Our board takes our tax rate seriously, and we are one of the lowest tax levies in the entire Houston area. Regarding the dialogue concerning absentee balloting, you could remove all of the absentee ballots, and we still had one-and-a-half times the voters from the previous election and over an 80% approval rating.”
In the contested race for Position No. 4 on the Barbers Hill board, Clint Pipes won easily with 194 early votes to 71 for his opponent, Brandie Ybarra. On Election Day, Pipes received 1,303 votes while Ybarra received 233. The total votes were 1,497 for Pipes and 304 for Ybarra.
Pipes was excited about his big win.
“I was very impressed with the voter turnout considering our current environment,” Pipes said. “I greatly appreciate all of the support and words of encouragement that I received. I am looking forward to another term with my fellow board members and (Barbers Hill) administrators.”
Pipes was equally as excited about the bond passing.
“We were able to pass our bond for construction of three new schools, and we will begin construction on two intermediates immediately,” Pipes said. “Additionally, we are about to have a graduation that will be as ‘traditional’ as possible, and I’m very proud of that. I’m hopeful we can get our kids back in school with everything back to normal come August.”
Poole chimed in on the race between Pipes and Ybarra, having a few choice words for the incumbent’s challenger.
“As for our contested board seat, I have respect for Brandie’s parents who have been long-standing, giving members of our community, and I respect Brandie’s willingness to serve,” Poole said. “However, her negative campaign was insulting to the current board and frankly misguided and ill-informed. The voters soundly rejected the belief that any board member represents a specific interest group or one generation of voters. Our phenomenal success is directly attributed to the fact that our board seeks unity, not division.”
Barbers Hill board members are elected at-large and serve three-year terms. Pipes was elected in May 2019 after Chase Mitchell, who had filled in for Benny May’s unexpired portion of his term. May resigned in May 2018 for family reasons, decided not to run that year.
George Barrera ran unopposed but still earned 1,666 votes in both early voting and on Election Day.
Asked if he expected such a high percentage despite running with no challenger, Barrera said it was anticipated.
“The (Barbers Hill) community/family came out in record numbers in support of our bond and board positions, and no, that was not surprising,” Barrera said. “What it says is that they support our policies and our administrators, and they believe we need to prepare for the growth that is already here and coming.”
Mont Belvieu
In the Mont Belvieu race, incumbent Mayor Nick Dixon squeaked out a victory against challenger Kevin Yeager. The vote was 537 Dixon and 499 Yeager.
Dixon was asked to comment but did not return messages prior to deadline.
Mike Pomykal also won another term for Position No. 1, running unopposed with 922 votes.
In the contested Position No. 2 race, Laurie Guidry was able to earn more votes than her challenger, Mickey Bertrand, a former councilman. Guidry earned 553 votes to Bertrand’s 439 votes.
Guidry said voters can expect her to listen and provide them with answers.
“They can expect for the first few months is for me to listen to council to make sure I make smart decisions and do my research,” Guidry said. “I know there is a lot ahead of me to learn. I plan to put in the time it takes to gain an understanding of what their actual vision is and work with them to make things continue to grow as they have but in a sensible way. And keeping our eye on how we spend the money since it is not our money to spend.”
Guidry said it was vital to have a good relationship with Austin.
“That is going to take a lot of work,” she said. “There are things we do in Mont Belvieu that are unique, and I want to get positive input from Austin since they seem to be getting more involved in local governments than they have in the past.”
Mont Belvieu council members, as well as the mayor, are elected for three-year terms.
The election had garnered some undesired attention from Republican state reps, who claimed encouraging voters to use mail-in ballots to avoid COVID-19 might violate state election laws. One, Rep. Briscoe Cain, even asked the attorney general’s office to conduct a criminal investigation. The AG’s office declined to say if they intend to investigate or not.
The votes are considered unofficial until they are canvassed, which is set to happen at the Barbers Hill board meeting May 11.
