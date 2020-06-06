No residents or pets were injured in a major fire that damaged all 16 units of a building in the Laguna Azul Apartments at 1200 Northwood Drive. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related problem and three more treated at the scene.
The firefighter taken to the hospital was expected to be released later in the day, according to a statement from the Baytown Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 3:37 a.m. Friday and was extinguished about 1:30 p.m.
The statement said the initial report was from a resident who had dark smoke coming from the air vents in her apartment but did not see flames. Arriving firefighters ensured all residents and pets were out of the building before attacking the fire, which spread to all units of the structure.
Voids in the walls of the building made the fire difficult to fight. As it continued burning, several of the rooftop air conditioning units fell through the weakened roof into apartments below.
All Baytown fire units were mobilized to fight the fire. The Mont Belvieu Fire Department and the Cloverleaf Fire Department both sent trucks and crews to staff two Baytown fire stations to provide service for other calls during the fire.
Later, the Mont Belvieu Fire Department assisted in fighting the apartment fire, and the Crosby Fire Department brought its cascade truck, which allows firefighters to fill their air tanks at the scene.
Other departments, including Highlands and Mont Belvieu, also provided backup ambulance service during the fire.
The fire in Building 17 displaced 48 residents. Apartment management was able to relocate all of them to other units and the Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance with basic supplies.
A preliminary investigation indicated the fire started in the wiring of a rooftop air conditioner.
