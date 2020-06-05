Protesters march on Baytown police station

While some of the slogans chanted during Thursday’s demonstration in front of the Baytown Police Department sounded familiar to televised rallies in larger cities, like “No justice, no peace,” and “Black Lives Matter,” the rally was tightly focused on Baytown, its people, its police and its particular issues.
Two incidents dominated the conversation: the death of Pamela Turner during an arrest that turned violent in May of 2019 and an arrest this week on Market Street that, while not leading to injury, drew anger from a viral video that showed a police officer pushing a man to the ground then handcuffing him for the offence of cussing in public.
The loosely organized rally gathered in the Food Town parking lot at North Main Street and Rollingbrook Drive, then marched the few blocks down North Main Street to the police station parking lot.
Aerionna Young and Anthony Carrington, two of the protest’s organizers, started the march with brief instructions to the crowd, mainly reminders to remain peaceful.
Carrington said, “We want everyone to be peaceful today. We have already spoken with the Baytown Police and they will say a few words before the march begins. If anyone acts up, we are turning them over to the police.”
Those openings words from the police came from Assistant Chief David Alford, who currently heads the department’s patrol bureau.
A Department of Public Safety helicopter and a BPD drone flying overhead were reminders that the event was being monitored, but Alford and Police Chief Keith Dougherty were the only officers visible with the crowd other than those controlling traffic in the area already congested by ongoing construction.
Several people spoke near the flagpole in front of the police station, including Young and members of Turner’s family, with speeches interspersed with chanting.
One of the recurring chants was the call to “Say her name” in memory of Pamela Turner. The “Black Lives Matter” chant alternated with the “All lives matter” chant. Often the two slogans reveal discord, but this crowd used them side-by-side.
The protest was billed as protesting two specific Baytown officers, and their names were also chanted several times: Juan Delagarza and Nathan Brown.
Delagarza is the officer who shot Turner after a struggle when he tried to arrest her and Brown is the officer who made the arrests on Market Street.
During an impromptu press conference at the protest, Dougherty said both are subjects of Internal Affairs reviews he ordered and both are limited to administrative duties pending the outcome of the reviews.
Emotions got high a few times, but protest leaders quickly restored calm before any violence or disruption.
An ambulance responded when an 81-year-old man collapsed from what police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said appeared to be a heat-related problem.
Before EMS arrived, Dougherty rendered first aid then the man was taken into the police station lobby to get cooled of and hydrated. He was checked out by EMS before leaving with family members.
