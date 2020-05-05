A guidance letter from the Texas Attorney General’s Office insists that the executive order re-opening some Texas businesses is “neither vague nor unenforceable,” but county officials trying to interpret the governor’s guidance in local communities don’t seem convinced.
“We began receiving calls for clarifications on the Governor’s Executive Orders while the broadcast was still airing, and they have not stopped,” said Chambers County public information officer Ryan Holzaepfel.
County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a statement referring people with questions to inquire to the state.
“Unfortunately, there are several instances where the Governor’s Executive Order and the Open Texas Guide do not address certain situations or seem unclear,” the judge’s statement said. “After legal consultation, we feel that attempts to give interpretations of the Executive Order, or the Guide, and attempts to provide guidance may result in incorrect advice being given by the County. In the meantime, refer all specific inquires to the Governor, [Texas Department of Emergency Management] or the Attorney General.”
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, speaking Friday, said, “There’s been some confusion as to who’s open and who’s closed. The Attorney General issued a clarifying letter just this morning. If you are non-essential, defined by the order I issued or the governor’s order, and you are not re-opened as classified under the governor’s order and the re-openings he listed, you should be closed.”
The governor’s new order does not change the operation of previously open essential services, but adds some listed re-opened services, including retail to-go, restaurants, theaters, malls, museums, and libraries, with certain exceptions, according to the Attorney General’s letter.
Some businesses are specifically excluded from opening in the governor’s order, including bars, gyms, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues…, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons, the letter said.
Before the governor issued his new executive order, Sylvia sent him a letter that said in part, “While Chambers County plans on following your guidance for re-opening, I do feel that you should give county judges and mayors back their authority to govern reopening in their local jurisdictions.”
