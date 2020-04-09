Robbery
Two men robbed the Buc-ee’s store on Interstate 10 about 12:30 Wednesday morning.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the two entered the store brandishing handguns and demanded money from the registers.
They were described as a possibly Hispanic man wearing a white protective mask and a black man with a blue bandana over his face. They fled in a silver BMW.
Evading
Two men were charged with felony evading after leading police on a pursuit.
Dorris said the incident started about 1 a.m. Wednesday when police saw a Dodge Journey fail to stop at a stop sign. The Journey appeared to be followed by a GMC pickup towing a welding machine police thought may have been stolen.
When police tried to stop both vehicles, they fled. The Journey pulled into a gas station at the intersection of Thompson and Wallisville and its occupants were detained.
The GMC continued north on Thompson, finally turning onto East Houston Street, where the driver jumped out of the vehicle, which continued to roll until running into a ditch and hitting a tree.
The driver was caught a short time later with the assistance of a K-9 unit, Dorris said.
The driver of the Journey was identified as 19-year-old Mario Robles of Houston. An 18-year-old passenger was not charged.
The GMC was found to have been stolen in Montgomery County and the welding machine stolen in Harris County. The driver of the GMC, 17-year-old Juan Nunez of Houston, was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Burglaries
• Property was reported stolen from a storage facility in the 3900 block of Garth Road Tuesday.
• A Baytown man was arrested in connection with an attempted burglary in the 1200 block of Pine Street about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.
