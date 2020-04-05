I am in shock. Or my buying habits are, rather. Per Amazon, the disposable gloves I have been purchasing via their Subscribe & Save program for years are now available only for hospitals and government agencies directly responding to COVID-19. I am in agreement with this policy.
This is only one aspect of the new “normal” I am adjusting to.
Per my order history, I began purchasing disposable gloves regularly from Amazon on July 13, 2015. My first box of Ammex 100-count gloves cost $3.90. My last order of a 300-count box of Curad Basic Care gloves was placed on February 4, before the knowledge of coronavirus became widespread here. It cost $17.31, which averages out to $5.77 per box.
Before Amazon’s new policy was implemented, the gloves were either simply unavailable or going for two to four times their normal price.
I have since procured gloves elsewhere.
I also purchase my toilet paper via the Subscribe & Save program. This month, I received a notification that the product was unavailable and Amazon was working to obtain it for me. In the meantime, I searched for it on their site and happened to find the exact same item I usually receive for a few dollars more. I promptly bought it and then there were none.
My search for supplies has led me to places new and old. After failing to find bottled water at Kroger March 11 and H-E-B and two Sam’s Club stores March 12, I ventured to Arlan’s Market in Crosby. There were approximately eighteen cases of water on a pallet there when I arrived. By the time I left the store, there was one.
I must mention that although my mother worked in Crosby for nearly thirty years, I rarely went there save to attend the annual Czech Fest. During that visit to Arlan’s, I encountered the kindest people - customers, employees and management alike.
They were unrushed and treated me like a person, not just another consumer walking through their doors. When I left I felt as if I were not only leaving a city, but a bygone era where time still moves at a pace of its own making.
Two weeks later I went to H-E-B and found the shelves stocked with everything I had so long sought. Joy, relief and gratitude washed over me like waves. I thanked God for His provision and the great blessings we enjoy here in America. I had never been so happy to see water, milk and meat at the grocery store.
As Amanda Lindsey Cook sings in “House on a Hill,” “Some things you can’t know ‘til you’re still.”
The world is slowing down all around us now.
Life will never be the same again, at least for me. I won’t be the same.
Nor, I think, will you.
Stacy Parent is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
