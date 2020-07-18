Navigating from Mont Belvieu to points south of Interstate 10 will get a lot easier soon as the Texas Department of Transportation will soon open temporary north-south roads under the Interstate at FM 3180.
TxDOT Beaumont District spokeswoman Sarah Dupre said the day of the opening isn’t set but could be as early as next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.