$30K reward offered in Chambers County slaying

Chambers County Crime Stoppers is offering a $30,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person and/or persons involved in the murder of 50-year-old Scott Privat.
The anti-crime organization also stated the information is sufficient to warrant a conviction under the laws of the State of Texas.
Deputies from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrived on Privat’s property at around 8:05 a.m. March 19 in the 10000 block of FM 562, in the Double Bayou area. A caretaker had arrived for work that morning and found Privat dead when he sought him to find out what his chores were for the day.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the investigation showed Privat was murdered outside his residence at this location. An autopsy completed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of Scott Privat’s death to be a gunshot wound.
“The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed Privat was possibly confronted suspects at his home, or could have been drawn outside and ambushed,” Hawthorne said. “More than one weapon was fired at the scene, and there are possibly multiple suspects involved.”
A homicide team consisting of detectives from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, and District Attorney Investigators has been assembled and is following all possible leads.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to this murder.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477 or the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500.
