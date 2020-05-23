Security guard shot
A security guard at the Flying J Truck Stop was shot in the arm during an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery about 3 a.m. Friday.
Baytown police department spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said two armed men entered the store in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 in an apparent robbery attempt.
The two fled after shooting the security guard.
One of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Tyson Chatman of Baytown, was arrested but the other evaded police. A handgun believed to be used in the robbery attempt was found under a nearby trash bin.
Dorris said Chatman was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. Detectives are seeking the second suspect.
The security guard’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Shots fired
A woman reported that a 16-year-old Baytown male who she knew by sight was parked across the street from her residence in the 1400 block of Edison about 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
When she walked out of her home, she said, he pointed a gun at her then drove away, firing several shots at her as he did so. She was not injured, but shots hit her vehicle parked in front of the residence.
Police were able to locate the 16-year-old. Another 16-year-old male, from Clear Lake, was in the car, as was a gun of the same caliber as she shell casings found at the scene, Dorris said.
Both were placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.
Assault of police officer
Police responded to a convenience store in the 3100 block of Garth Road about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after the clerk reported being threatened. The offender was gone when the police arrived, but officers found someone matching his description at another nearby convenience store.
When officers approach him, he was uncooperative and finally slammed one of the officers to the ground, causing a head injury.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Cornell Tardy, was arrested. During the incident, Dorris said, a 22-year-old woman identified at Warrenisha Fontenot, began shouting and cursing at officers and interfered with their work as well as interfering with the ambulance crew attempting to treat the injured officer.
The officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a concussion and released, Dorris said. Tardy was charged with assault of a peace officer and Fontenot was charged with interfering with public duties.
Interference
The driver of a dump truck involved in a minor accident in the vicinity of Interstate 10 and North Main Street about 10:30 a.m. Thursday refused to share information with the driver of the other vehicle or with police, Dorris said.
When officers talked to the woman driving the other vehicle, he said, the driver of the dump truck approached, interrupting and trying to convince the woman to let him pay her cash for the damage and not report the accident.
When the dump truck driver, identified as Fernando Garcia, refused to cooperate, he was placed under arrest for failure to identify. Dorris said charges of interfering with public duties are also pending.
Evading
Two men were arrested after a driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dorris said.
The driver pulled into an apartment complex parking lot, striking the gate and several parked vehicles.
The driver, 21-year-old Javion Spencer, was charged with evading in a motor vehicle, Dorris said, which his passenger, Geiune Spencer, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also found a handgun and a small amount of marijuana that appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle.
