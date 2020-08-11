Chambers County Sheriff deputies have arrested two men who were arrested for burglary in Beach City.
According to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, on July 31, deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block of Jordan Drive in Beach City about a burglary. The same day, deputies arrested 20-year-old Victor Kevon Quashaie, of Baytown, for stealing a firearm and burglary. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Judge Randy Van Deventer set Quashaie’s bond at $30,000.
