More Baytown-area churches have announced reopening plans, with some larger local congregations returning to in-person worship Sunday or the following week. Services will look different than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing restrictions and in some cases requiring reservations to avoid overcrowding.
For those opening this Sunday, the date carries the significance of being Pentecost Sunday—the celebration of the beginning of the Christian church.
Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St., which barely had a chance to move into its new building before having to shift to virtual worship, will offer a choice between in-person and online worship beginning Sunday, with attendance limited to 25% of building capacity.
To manage this, worshipers will need to make reservations online and print out their “ticket” to attend either the 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. Child care also requires reservations.
Face coverings will be available but not required.
In a video message to the congregation, Pastor Josh Joines said, “I truly believe that by God’s grace, we will come through this stronger, wiser and more powerful than ever before.”
He added, “I do want to say very clearly that if you are considered a high-risk individual due to you age or weakened immune system, or if you simply feel uncomfortable worshiping in person, we would encourage you to continue worshiping with us from home.”
Other churches expressed the same sentiment, urging people to feel safe before returning in person.
Almost across the street, Second Baytown at 6227 N. Main has a similar strategy of modified worship times to allow for cleaning between services and requiring
reservations to avoid overcrowding.
Sunday morning services will be at 8:30, 10 and 11:30, with no child care or student activities. Wednesday worship will be at 6:30 p.m.
Faith Presbyterian Church, 3900 N. Main, will return to in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with all other group meetings still suspended.
Another church which, like Faith Family, had its new-building opening plans disrupted by the pandemic is Cedar Bayou Grace, which is planning its first service in its new building the following week, June 7.
