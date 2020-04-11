Goose Creek CISD will hold a virtual board meeting through WebEx at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Those who wish to attend this online meeting should use the following link: https://www.gccisd.net/page/Board.Meeting
Anyone wishing to speak during Citizen Participation must register at https://forms.gle/mQ1nXr7eZq5Lhd3c7 or email noemi.garcia@gccisd.net by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Please email noemi.garcia@gccisd.net if you do not wish to speak but want your comment to be read during Citizen Participation. Microphones of all other attendees, except those participating in the meeting, will remain muted.
During the Superintendent’s Report, an update on letters submitted according to board policy for the name of Junior High #6 will be provided.
