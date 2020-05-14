FF

On Tuesday night, Baytown firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a warehouse in the 5300 block of Wade Road. Upon arrival, firefighters from Engine 5 found fire sprinklers activated and heavy equipment on fire inside of the warehouse. Engine 5 requested a full box alarm assigning Engines 1, 2, 7, Tower 7, Battalion 1, EMS 1, and Medic 5. The fire was quickly contained. However, extinguishing hotspots did take a while. No injuries were reported. Cause of fire was due to heat from heavy equipment.

