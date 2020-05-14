Robbery
A man reported being robbed at gunpoint about 10:30 p.m. at 99 West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road, with the robbers taking his phone, his keys and his car.
He said he was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by several men, three of whom had guns, who forced him to the ground and took his property. Two took his vehicle and the other fled on foot, possibly to a waiting vehicle.
Police were able to locate the stolen car on Massey Tompkins Road a short time later.
It was occupied by one man, 18-year-old Thomas Jimenez of Baytown.
Baytown police spokesman Sgt. Jason Kelly said Jimenez was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Police are looking for other suspects.
Wrong window
A resident of the 4600 block of Village Lane woke up to the sound of a window breaking and when he investigated found a man in his young son’s bedroom.
He got into a physical altercation with the intruder, who claimed to have gotten the wrong apartment and fled.
Police arrested a suspect, identified as 32-year-old Juan Vasquez of Baytown, running through the complex, apparently intoxicated.
Officers learned that Vasquez was the ex-boyfriend of a woman who lived in a nearby apartment and who he had been sending threatening text messages.
Kelly said that Vasquez was charged with burglary with intent to commit assault.
Shots fired
A man reported about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday that someone in a white car fired a gun at his vehicle near the Fred Hartman Bridge, striking it several times. A possible suspect was identified.
Burglaries
• A gun and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Pueblo Trail Monday night.
• Laptop computers were reported stolen from two vehicles in a restaurant parking lot in the 4400 block of Interstate 10 about noon Tuesday.
Thefts
• A dark green 2004 GMC Envoy with Texas license LLC-726 was reported stolen in the 100 block of Avenue K Tuesday morning.
• A package was reported stolen off a porch in the 300 block of Tri City Beach Road Tuesday.
• A theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday.
• Two welding machines were reported stolen in the 5900 block of Bayway Drive Tuesday.
• About $2,000 worth of property was reported stolen in the 2800 block of West Baker Road about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
