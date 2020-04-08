Considering the current situation this country is in regarding COVID-19, the title of this article may take a few of you by surprise. Surely, I realize the seriousness of this pandemic? Shouldn’t I stay informed as to the progression of the virus? Don’t I want to know the areas most affected by COVID-19? Yes and no! Let me explain.
There is an old saying, “Too much of a good thing is bad.” I believe this saying has more power and presence than ever before. I believe it is our obligation to be informed as to what we can do to help stop the spread of this virus, be aware of how government and medical professionals are combating it, and know what provisions or executive orders have been placed in effect as a result of it. If we do not allow ourselves, more specifically, our mental and emotional selves the opportunity to say “enough is enough” to the information bombardment in the local and national news, and online outlets, we will find ourselves in a stronger, dare I say, more deadly situation than COVID-19. We will find our nation in a mental health crisis of unprecedented proportions.
As I look at the present behaviors and mental health of this country, I see many similarities between what is happening now and what happened on Sept.11, 2001. The national chaos. The national fear. Everyone glued to the television, receiving report after report of the devastation that occurred, the lives lost, and the fear of what will happen next. The same eerie silence that many of us experienced when all air traffic was ordered grounded for days is now starting to be heard in neighborhoods, cities and countries around the world.
The preoccupation, and fear, that COVID-19 is producing has an all too familiar “voice of similarity” in the collective subconscious of this country. This is what makes COVID-19 so much more powerful. Sept. 11th was a national tragedy; this pandemic is a global tragedy. I understand our thirst for knowledge, healing, and education to help fight this virus, but I am concerned that this unquenchable thirst is going to lead this nation into a state of mental health emergency.
So, like I have suggested previously, let’s get “back to the basics.” Understand your limitations. Know when the receiving of information is becoming too much for you to comfortably digest, then learn to step away from it. Learn that there are other channels on TV. Connect with family and friends the way you are connecting with the information concerning this virus.
Look, I love Blue Bell ice cream! What Texan doesn’t? But even I, who has an affinity for it, would not eat 10 gallons of it every day. Sometimes I need to learn how to “put down the spoon” and be fed by something more sustaining and healthier. My friends, learn to “put down the spoon” when it comes to getting information about the progression of this virus. Learn to safeguard and protect your most sacred relationship; the one with yourself and your mental and emotional health.
David Arabie is licensed professional counselor at Bayside Clinic in Anahuac.
