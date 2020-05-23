pd

Baytown firefighters from Engine 2 and Medic 2 were dispatched to a woman who had collapsed due to heat while mowing the lawn in the 3300 block of Illinois. After treating and transporting her to the hospital, the crew took it upon themselves to finish mowing the patients lawn for them. Shown is Engineer Operator Robert Lopez from Station #2 B Shift. The resident was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

