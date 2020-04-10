• A man reported being shot in the hand while walking in the area of Garth Road and Northwood Drive Wednesday night.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said officers responded to the hospital emergency room about 11:50 p.m. after the man was taken there by a private vehicle. The man said an unknown vehicle had passed by and the occupant fired several shots at him, striking him once in the hand.
The wound was not life-threatening.
• A man reported being shot in the pelvic area during a robbery in the 2500 block of Cedar Bayou about midnight Wednesday night.
Police responded to the emergency room at the hospital where the man was being treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
The man told officers he was outside of his residence smoking a cigarette when he was approached by two men with bandanas over their faces who pointed a gun at him and demanded money. He said he complied, but one of the men hit him in the head.
A struggle ensued and during the struggle one of the men shot him.
Animal cruelty
Baytown Animal Control reported to police that it recovered two dogs that appeared to have been abandoned that were chained behind a vacant house in the 1700 block of Colby Drive Wednesday. Police are investigating to find the owner of the dogs.
Vehicle theft
A silver 2009 BMW 335 that matches the description of the vehicle used in the robbery of the Baytown Buc-ee’s Wednesday morning was reported stolen from a car dealership in the 800 block of North Alexander Drive later the same morning.
Dorris said detectives are investigating the case and still trying to determine if it is the same car. It was found unoccupied Thursday in the 100 block of Magnolia.
Burglaries
• Money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Blue Heron Park about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Thefts
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2300 block of Taft Drive about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• A lime green Thrasher brand bicycle was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Sherwood Drive Thursday morning.
