Hearts and Hand of Baytown have come up big in a pinch as it has held a number of food fairs to help those in need during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to pull the fairs off, a number of churches have stepped up to assist according to Hearts and Hands of Baytown Executive Director Nikki Rincon.
One of them, Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main St., has hosted nine of these food fairs, which has served 4,500 families and 150,000 pounds of food.
“When the COVID crisis arose and needs were great, I knew exactly who to call,” Rincon said. “Pastor Tony Pena and the incredible SERVE and DREAM teams were mobilized and signed on to host weekly Wednesday drive thru food distributions. Faith Family volunteers have done a beautiful job. It has been an honor for me to get to know Pastor Tony, his heart to serve and care for the community is evident in everything he does and is echoed in this amazing group of individuals that I am blessed to work alongside.”
Faith Family Church had only just moved into its current digs when the pandemic blew up.
“Any time something like this happens, we want to be out there and help us as much as we can and God sent us Nikki,” Leah Ferguson, church administrator and DREAM Team coordinator, said. “We weren’t prepared to do this ourselves, but to offer this facility and volunteers to facilitate distribution is something we’ve been really proud of.”
Pena is the church care and outreach pastor.
“We were a portable church where we couldn’t host these things, but we reached out to them asking if we could help distribute once a month,” Pena said. “We have a thing called SERVE day every second Saturday of the month which is usually for the elderly. When we had reached out to the food banks, they wouldn’t let us do it since we were new, and they didn’t know how we would do.”
The new facility is able to host a large number of vehicles – 250 at one time in the back parking lot.
“Our first serve day was supposed to be last weekend, but then COVID hit and Nikki called me and asked me if I would be able to host a food drive,” Pena said. “I was like ‘sure let’s do this,’ so we were thrown into the fire.”
Pena added they have had about 40-50 volunteers – including National Guardsmen – to help during each event and that allows the process to go “smooth.”
“We have actually been finishing before time ends for distribution ends which is really good,” Pena said. “We got a great team here and great thinkers. We have over 700 DREAM Teamers, which is our volunteers here. They work in parking or as ushers. We knew it would be a lot, but we got our minds together.
“We were a portable church, so we knew how some of these things worked already.”
Pena came to Baytown last year from Ohio where he had also worked in outreach projects.
Also, First Family Church was involved during Hurricane Harvey, so it had the experience of helping during a crisis.
“We were ready to go when the community needs us,” Ferguson said “We have some great leaders in this church. We know how to do something and gather people quickly. God just sent the right people together.”
Pena admitted that an invisible killer challenges everything they had known so far.
“Safety is a high value,” Pena said. “When we first started, the only thing that was mandatory was gloves. But then as we have seen this virus getting bigger and worse, we were needing masks and making sure we were social distancing and all those things. It wasn’t a problem since everyone was willing to serve.”
Pena and Ferguson also report their food fairs have not had one uncomfortable incident to report due to making sure these safety standards are met.
“That’s also a testament to Nikki and her ministry too,” Pena said. “They know what she stands for and that she just wants to help and feed them. This isn’t just a Faith Family thing. We are all partnering together with the same vision to help our community.”
Upcoming food fairs and distributions
Today: Precinct 2 – 10 a.m. to noon, San Jacinto Community Center, until supplies last.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
Friday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Hillside Church, 12319 TX-146 in Mont Belvieu, while supplies last
May 27: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
